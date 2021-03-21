Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

HQY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.49, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

