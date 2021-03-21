ERC20 Trading Up 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. ERC20 has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $238,205.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00051464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00648568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069086 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024395 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.