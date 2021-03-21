Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after buying an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth about $20,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.41. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

