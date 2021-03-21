Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.67.

ERO stock opened at C$22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 40.89. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.35.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

