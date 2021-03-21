Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 658,033 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,178,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,187,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

ASPU stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

