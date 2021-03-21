Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Onto Innovation worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

NYSE:ONTO opened at $60.22 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -316.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.