Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 45,660 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,660 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.03 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -180.30 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

