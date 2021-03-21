Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 527 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Nintendo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nintendo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $72.08 on Friday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

