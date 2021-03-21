Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.