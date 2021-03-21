Exagen Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exagen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XGN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

XGN stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

In related news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $118,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,951 in the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exagen by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.