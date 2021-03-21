F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a one year low of $96.68 and a one year high of $213.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,583 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

