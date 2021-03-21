Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 665,275 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $54,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $11.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,930,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. The firm has a market cap of $826.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

