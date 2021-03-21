Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

Falcon Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FCACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Falcon Capital Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Falcon Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,005,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,145,000.

About Falcon Capital Acquisition

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.