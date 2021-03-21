Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

