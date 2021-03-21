Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

