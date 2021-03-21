Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 37,887 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $32,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

NTRS stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

