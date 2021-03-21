Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

ADSK stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

