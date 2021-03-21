FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $310.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.20.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.22. FedEx has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

