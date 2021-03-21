FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Get FedNat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. FedNat has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedNat will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FedNat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedNat by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 89.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 54.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.