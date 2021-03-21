Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $425,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock worth $101,994,460. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

