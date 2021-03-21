Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $498,000 Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $355.15 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $382.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.16.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.