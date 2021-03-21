Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $527,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

PDD stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a PE ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.