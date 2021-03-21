Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after acquiring an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,898.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 396,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

