Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

CLTL opened at $105.70 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72.

