Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

