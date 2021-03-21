Financial Review: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) versus Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77% Sangamo Therapeutics -51.51% -16.32% -9.85%

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Sangamo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,725.89 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -4.10 Sangamo Therapeutics $102.43 million 18.50 -$95.19 million ($0.85) -15.56

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.88%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.68%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression. It develops SB-525, which is in Phase III AFFINE clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920, a gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II STAAR clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; BIVV003, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II PRECIZN-1 clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease; ST-400, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II Thales clinical trials for the treatment of transfusion dependent beta thalassemia. The company also develops TX200, chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant rejection; KITE-037, an anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. ST-101 gene therapy for phenylketonuria. It has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.