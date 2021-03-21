Financial Review: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 17.14% 19.17% 9.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TIM and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 1 0 2.50 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

TIM has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.38 $917.85 million $1.03 11.68 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.49 billion 2.48 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than TIM.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats TIM on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV, gaming, and advertising services to home customers. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV and related consumer digital services. The company's Enterprise segment offers ICT and digital platform that covers enterprise-grade connectivity services, including satellite, IT services, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and other adjacent services. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale telecommunication carrier services, international business, tower business, and infrastructure and network management services. The company's Others segment offers digital services, such as digital platform, digital content, and e-commerce; and property management services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction and trading, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 9.4 million fixed wireline customers, including 9.0 million fixed broadband customers; and 171.1 million cellular subscribers, including 110.3 million mobile broadband customers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

