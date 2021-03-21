First Foundation Advisors Acquires 838,785 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 867.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 935,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,785 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PG&E were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Comerica Bank increased its position in PG&E by 59.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 143.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,656,000 after buying an additional 46,209,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PG&E by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 947,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 234,490 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 37,466,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,998,174. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

