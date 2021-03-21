First Foundation Advisors Has $20.32 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 20.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 65.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 30.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded down $59.21 on Friday, reaching $2,287.74. The company had a trading volume of 637,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,933. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,015.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.