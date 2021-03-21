First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.20. 6,090,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $399.65.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

