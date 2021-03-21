First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,235 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,215. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

