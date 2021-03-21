FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post sales of $369.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.00 million. FirstCash posted sales of $466.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of FCFS traded down $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 816,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

