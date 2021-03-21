Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.20.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.