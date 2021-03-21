Flow (Dapper Labs) Market Capitalization Reaches $473.95 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00051191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00648199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024438 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

