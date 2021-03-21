Flowchain Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $18,124.38 and $76,492.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00051446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00649437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

