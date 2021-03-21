Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLUIF. HSBC raised shares of Fluidra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Santander lowered shares of Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

