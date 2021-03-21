Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLUIF. HSBC upgraded Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.