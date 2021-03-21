Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

