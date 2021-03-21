FLUX (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. FLUX has a market capitalization of $209,569.35 and approximately $5,142.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLUX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FLUX has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00706520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

FLUX Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 371,057 tokens. The official website for FLUX is datamine.network. The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

