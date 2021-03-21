FlypMe (FYP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,841.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $636,735.67 and approximately $4,841.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00050857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.77 or 0.00646652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023482 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

