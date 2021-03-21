Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.04. 14,891,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,457,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average of $153.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

