Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 52,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 909,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 86,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. 2,712,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.