Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,885,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,712,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

