Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,137,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $328.91. 4,859,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.40 and a 200-day moving average of $360.09. The company has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $278.42 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

