Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,247,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,285,323. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $7,439,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,273,725 shares of company stock valued at $95,003,815.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

