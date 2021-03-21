Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 837.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.37. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

