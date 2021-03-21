Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Franchise Group worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Franchise Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $39.00 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

