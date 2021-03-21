FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,935,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,124,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,983,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,042 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,364,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

