Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FUPBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.