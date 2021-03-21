FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

